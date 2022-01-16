North meets South in inaugural Texas Showdown boys junior golf tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas — Some of the top boys junior golfers in the country will battle it out this weekend in the inaugural Texas Showdown golf tournament.
The North Texas and South Texas teams are comprised of 12 golfers each with ages ranging from eight to 11 eleven years old.
The tournament will take place Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23 from Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Tex.
“I’m excited for the team format and a rowdy Ryder Cup atmosphere," said Beckett McLaughlin (South team). "We’re going to show the north who owns Texas.”
Texas Terry (Austin) will be competing for the South Team, six months after winning the U.S. Kids World Championship.
Reed Rodriguez, one of the top golfers in the nation for his age group, will also be playing for the South.
"i enjoy playing with other talented players and we have built friendships with many of the top players in the state," said North team's Cole Murphy.
The majority of the boys competing come from the Dallas-Fort Worth, Prosper, Houston and Austin areas.
Trinity Forest Golf Club, The Tribute Golf Club, Integrity Golf Performance (IGP) and Altus Performance have all played a special and integral role in making this tournament come together.
“I’ve really enjoyed coaching a number of the players on the North team," said Altus high performance coach Nick Dunn. "They are fearless competitors. I could not be more excited to support and play a role in developing them during their journey in golf.”
In support of the north Texas golf community, the tournament also made a $1,000 donation to the First Tee of Dallas.
The event is open to the public.
North Texas roster:
Brooks Hughes -- Prosper
Cole Murphy -- Prosper
Jack Lyssy -- Dallas
Bryar Murphy -- Prosper
Daxton Galyean -- Fort Worth
Harrison Harper -- Grapevine
Joseph Taylor -- Prosper
Alex Hammonds -- Atlanta
Pierce Doudney -- Lucas
Wyatt Brindza -- Celina
Lincoln Rubis -- Farmers Branch
Zach Rubis -- Farmers Branch
South Texas roster:
Texas Terry -- Austin
Reed Rodriguez -- Missouri City
Cody Borden -- The Woodlands
Carter Hoskins -- Corpus Christi
Brody Tharp -- Georgetown
Elijah Gerber -- Montgomery
Stratton Cushman -- Katy
Ryan Chen -- Houston
Beckett McLaughlin -- Austin
Dawson Dial -- Cedar Park
Oliver McFadden -- Austin
Clark Kilpatrick -- Austin