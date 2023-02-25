No. 9 Baylor basketball knocks off No. 8 Texas

Baylor had no trouble with Texas in their second meeting of the season, winning 81-72

WACO, Texas — No. 9 Baylor snapped a two-game skid and defeated No. 8 Texas 81-72. They split the season series, avoiding to be swept by the Longhorns in the same season for the eighth straight season.

The Bears shot at winning a Big 12 regular season championship has likely passed with just two games remaining and Kansas holding an outright lead.

Baylor began the game slow, being outscored 18-4 in the first nine minutes.

Then Scott Drew's team turned it on, went on an 18-0 run, and went to the locker room leading 29-27 at halftime after Texas went scoreless for more than eight minutes.

Freshman Keyonte George, who is the second-leading freshman scorer in the nation, left the game in the first-half with an apparent ankle injury and did not return to the game. When he left, the Bears were trailing 18-4.

In the second, Baylor didn't lose their steam and went on two separate 7-0 runs that never allowed Texas to make it close.

Jalen Bridges led scorers with 17 points while also adding eight rebounds. Flo Thamba recorded his second career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Dale Bonner was clutch off the bench, scoring 13 points while going 2-3 from three and added two big steals.

The Bears now have nine Quadrant 1 wins which is in the top-three of the country and has a direct impact on NCAA Tournament seeding.