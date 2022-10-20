Preview: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State

The Longhorns are looking to win their first true road game of the year.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face 11th-ranked Oklahoma State. Texas is going into this matchup with a 5-2 record while the Cowboys carry a 5-1 record to this game.

Of the five games remaining on Texas' schedule, four are against teams in the top half of the conference. The first will take place this weekend. This game will also be the next stop of the Longhorns' patented "Revenge Tour" as the team tries to defeat the schools that beat them last season.

There could be some history for the Longhorn backfield this weekend. Bijan Robinson is just 69 yards from passing Malcolm Brown, Hodges Mitchell and Eric Metcalf on the Horns' all-time rushing list. He would be No. 10 in school history.

While his running mate, Roschon Johnson, needs 70 yards to become the 21st player in Texas football history to rush for 2,000 yards in his career.

This game is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m., and you can watch it here on KVUE.