Stars win in OT to advance to Western Conference Finals

After two straight losses to the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars pulled off the overtime win to move one step closer to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Dallas Stars advanced to the NHL's Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008. The Stars defeated the Colorado Avalanche in a Game 7 overtime thriller, 5-4, on Friday.

Forward Joel Kiviranta was the unlikely hero of the game, having scored only one goal during the regular season.

Kiviranta, who was playing because of an injury to Andrew Cogliano, recorded a hat trick in the game, including a game-tying goal with 3:30 left in regulation and the game-winner in overtime.

Dallas is only four games away from its first trip to the Stanley Cup Finals since 2000. They await the winner of the Vegas-Vancouver matchup.

It was the eleventh meeting between the two teams this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 4-1 to force a final game in the series.

The Avalanche avoided elimination for a second straight game to tie the series at three wins apiece.

Colorado has never won a postseason series when trailing 3-1. Both teams lost in Game 7 last season in the second round.