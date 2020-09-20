Dallas Stars win Game 1 of first Stanley Cup appearance in 20 years

The Dallas Stars scored early and often in Game 1 of their first Stanley Cup final appearance in 20 years to win 4-1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday.

There was the first-period goal (and first career goal) from Joel Hanley early on in the game. Then there was the second-period goal from defenseman Jamie Oleksiak to break the tie midway through the second period. And, then, at the tail end of the second period, Joel Kiviranta put one in the net to make it 3-1 heading into the third period.

Joel Kiviranta -- an undrafted 24-year-old from Finland -- scored 1 goal in 11 NHL appearances.



He now has 5 GOALS in 9 PLAYOFF GAMES.



Joel Kiviranta -- an undrafted 24-year-old from Finland -- scored 1 goal in 11 NHL appearances.

He now has 5 GOALS in 9 PLAYOFF GAMES.

Dallas outshot Tampa Bay 5-4 in the first period, but they did allow their playoff-leading 23rd first-period goal from Tampa Bay forward Yanni Gourde.

The Stars also failed to capitalize on power play attempts in the second period. They entered the Stanley Cup with a playoff-leading 18 power play goals, with a 27.3 conversion rate. They went 0-2 Saturday night.

The beginning of the third period featured an onslaught of shots on goal by Tampa Bay, but none prevailed. Penalties hurt Dallas in the third period- Tampa Bay had three power play attempts, but goalie Anton Khudobin managed to fend off every shot.