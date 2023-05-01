The Stars now know their Round 2 opponent - and when the puck drops

The Seattle Kraken on Sunday night earned an upset Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

DALLAS — The Stars' second-round playoff matchup is set.

The Seattle Kraken on Sunday night earned an upset Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche, meaning the Kraken will advance to the second round to face the Dallas Stars.

The Stars knocked out the Minnesota Wild with a 4-1 victory on the road Friday night, taking the series 4-2.

Because the Stars were the higher seed entering the playoffs, they'll get home ice advantage against the Kraken. That means Dallas will host Games 1 and 2 at the American Airlines Center, beginning Tuesday night.

Here's the schedule, as it stands now, via the NHL:

Game 1 | Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m. CT | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2 | Thursday, May 4 (Time: TBD) | American Airlines Center | TV: TBD

Fans can buy tickets to the second round games through the NHL here.

The good news for the Stars: They're expecting to get center Joe Pavelski back against the Kraken after Pavelski took a brutal hit early in the Minnesota series.

Pavelski banged his head hard on the ice after a blindside hit from Matt Dumba midway through the second period of Dallas’ double-overtime loss in Game 1 on April 17 that didn’t even draw a major penalty.