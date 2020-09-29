x
Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the 2020 Stanley Cup

The Dallas Stars forced a Game 6 over the weekend, but couldn't keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.
Credit: AP
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) takes a shot on goal as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

DALLAS — This story will be updated as the game goes on.

The Dallas Stars forced a Game 6 over the weekend, but couldn't keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.

 Tune in for some post-game analysis on WFAA at 10, and read below for some post-game analysis.

First Period

Brayden Point scored first for Tampa Bay on a power play, after the Stars gave up two power plays in the first 12 minutes of the game. The stars ended the period on a power play and a series of shot attempts that were all blocked. At the end of the first, it's 1-0 Tampa, with 11 shots on goal for Tampa and just four for Dallas.

Second Period

Another scoreless period for Dallas. Plano product Blake Coleman scored for Tampa, making it 2-0, and Dallas couldn't connect with any shot attempts. Tampa continues to outshoot Dallas.

Third Period

Dallas wasted a power play opportunity late in the third period and eventually pulled Anton Khudobin from the net, but it wasn't enough as Tampa Bay held on to blank Dallas 2-0, winning the Stanley Cup and ending Dallas' championship hopes.

