When does Cowboys-Bucs kick off? Here's the timeline.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kickoff Monday night from Raymond James Stadium in NFC Wild Card Round.

The 'Boys will be looking to do something they've never accomplished before: beat Tom Brady.

Brady is 7-0 in his career against Dallas, including the season opener where the Buccaneers won 19-3 at AT&T Stadium.

A win versus Tampa Bay also gives Dallas its first playoff win since 2018. The Cowboys enter the playoffs coming off a 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders (8-8-1).

Here is a breakdown of the key times:

6:15 p.m. CST: Team warm-ups begin

7:11 p.m. CST: National Anthem begins

7:13 p.m. CST: Coin toss

7:15 p.m. CST: kickoff

Here's a look at who the Cowboys would play next if they beat the Bucs.