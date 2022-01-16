With two Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders in COVID-19 protocols, 'All Stars' fill in for playoff game vs. 49ers

DCC alumni KaShara G. and Madeline M. will perform pregame and at halftime.

ARLINGTON, Texas — NFL players and coaches are not the only ones affected by the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have two cheerleaders in health and safety protocols as the Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Filling in will be two members of the DCC "All Star" program, KaShara G and Madeline M, who are retired but are called upon in case of emergencies such as these.

"It all comes back to them," explained Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director Kelli Finglass. "This game in particular, the whole squad had new material to learn in one week for specialty halftime."

KaShara and Madeline will not be on the sidelines during the game. They will only perform pregame and at halftime.