Trio of Black assistants make history as Bucs coordinators

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not only the first franchise to advance to a Super Bowl that’ll be played in its home stadium. They also made history Sunday by becoming the first to reach the NFL title game with Black assistants leading the offense, defense and special teams.
Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and special teams coach Keith Armstrong were all hired by head coach Bruce Arians, who came out of retirement two years ago to take on the challenge of transforming the Bucs from perennial losers into championship contenders.
Arians' staff also includes assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin.
