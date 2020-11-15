Texans fall to 2-7 with 10-7 loss to Browns

The Texans still haven't beaten a team other than Jacksonville this season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are now 2-7 after falling to Cleveland Sunday, 10-7.

___

Nick Chubb returned from a stint on injured reserve and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Browns pushed through rough weather for a 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Chubb reeled off a 59-yard run with 1:07 left and then smartly ran out of bounds at the 2-yard line instead of scoring so the Texans, who were out of timeouts, wouldn’t get the ball back.

Chubb finished with 126 yards on 19 carries. Kareem Hunt finished with 104 yards, including 37 on Cleveland’s final drive as the Browns ran out the clock.

The Texans couldn’t muster much offense as swirling winds blew Watson’s passes off course.

First half

Offense was a premium as both teams struggled to put points on the board. Running back Duke Johnson is filling in for the injured David Johnson and has 25 first half yards, including this first-down scamper.

The Cleveland defense is for real, with Texas A&M product Miles Garrett taking down Deshaun Watson for his league-leading 10th sack.

Garrett also stopped Watson on fourth-and-goal, keeping Houston off the scoreboard.

Second half

After a scoreless third quarter, Nick Chubb, who was just activated this week after injury, gave the Browns a 10-0 lead.