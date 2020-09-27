Texans fall to 0-3 with 28-21 loss to Steelers

HOUSTON — James Conner ran for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed perfect by rallying past the Houston Texans 28-21.
The Steelers improved to 3-0 for the first time in a decade by putting the clamps on the Texans in the second half.
Houston managed just 51 yards and two first downs after halftime as an early 11-point lead vanished.
The Texans dropped to 0-3. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt collected a sack to win bragging rights over older brother J.J., a star defensive end for the Texans.
Below are highlights from the game.
Fourth quarter
James Connor gives the Steelers the 28-21 fourth-quarter lead with this run.
Third quarter
No scoring in the third quarter
Second quarter
Deshaun Watson and the Texans answered quickly, with the Houston QB hitting Will Fuller for the score to put Houston back up, 21-17.
After the Texans went 3-and-out, Pittsburgh got the ball back and it didn't take Big Ben and company to give Pittsburgh the lead. 17-14 Steelers.
After what looked like a costly grounding penalty, Ben Roethlisberger found Eric Ebron to get the Steelers closer at 14-10.
The Texans extended their lead when David Johnson walked in from a couple of yards out. That gave Houston a 14-3 lead.
First quarter
The Texans took a 7-3 lead on Pittsburgh when Deshaun Watson found Randall Cobb from 28 yards out for the score. It was Cobb's first touchdown as a Texan.