Teams combine for 9 turnovers; Dolphins defeat Texans 17-9

it was far from a pretty game on Sunday in Miami.

MIAMI — In the NFL’s most turnover-filled game in more than five seasons, the Miami Dolphins got 244 yards passing and a touchdown throw from surprise starter Jacoby Brissett on the way to beating the Houston Texans 17-9.

The game between two teams that entered with 1-7 records and both on seven-game losing streaks lived up — or down — to its billing.

The Dolphins and Texans combined for nine turnovers.

Miami had five, Houston four, and somehow the Dolphins won anyway.