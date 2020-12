Houston was driving late in the game, but a fumble in the end zone cost them any chance of tying the game or taking the lead.

INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers found Zach Pascal for a tiebreaking TD pass with 1:47 left and the Colts defense recovered a fumble in the end zone with 19 seconds remaining to seal a 27-20 victory over Houston.

It was almost the exact same scenario that played out when these teams met two weeks ago.

Indy jumped on a bad snap to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to win that one.

Indy has now won three straight overall and remains atop the AFC South.

Houston has lost three in a row.

Saying he was wide open is an understatement...



🙌 TOUCHDOWN CHAD HANSEN! 🙌



📺: CBS

📱: https://t.co/Nm64mQkAPf pic.twitter.com/b7e573BxHV — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 20, 2020

Lofting it 🆙 and bringing it down!



📺: CBS

📱: https://t.co/Nm64mQkAPf pic.twitter.com/OfWTDjmV5b — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 20, 2020