Fans can return to NRG Stadium for Texans game against Minnesota

Seating capacity will be 20 percent and all fans 10 and up will have to wear masks.

When the Texans host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, they’ll have a bit of a home field advantage. That’s because fans can return to the stands at NRG Stadium.

According to the team, seating capacity for the October 4 game against the Vikings will be at 20 percent, or roughly 13,300 fans. Season ticket holders who didn’t defer to next year have been given the option to buy tickets for that game and the six home games after that. Any remaining tickets will go on sale Tuesday at noon on Ticketmaster.com.

All tickets for the 2020 season will be mobile only.

At the games, fans who are at least 10 years old and staff will be required to wear masks, except while eating or drinking. Everyone will be required to stay at least six feet away from others. That includes when in the parking lot, at the entry gates and inside NRG Stadium.

And there won’t be any tailgating.