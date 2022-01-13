Houston Texans fire first-year coach David Culley, KHOU 11 confirms

"While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward," the GM said.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have fired first-year head coach David Culley after just one season.

Cully led the team to a 4-13 season.

“I loved every minute of being the head coach of the Houston Texans. I appreciate the players and coaches for staying the course with me through the ups and downs of our season," Cully said in a statement. "I’m disappointed we didn’t win more games and I won’t have a chance to improve on the lessons I’ve learned, but I fully understand this is a bottom-line business and I didn’t do enough."

Offensive Coordinator Tim Kelly also got the axe.

"While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward," Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said. "We appreciate Coach Culley for helping us navigate through a difficult season, but it is my responsibility to make decisions that I feel are best for our organization."

Confirmed: #Texans have fired David Culley after one season. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 13, 2022

The Houston Texans’ troubles this season began months before they played their first game. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade last January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault.

The issues kept Watson out all season and precipitated a rebuild that led to a second straight terrible season for the Texans.

The Texans lost 28-25 to the Titans to end the season 4-13 after finishing the 2020 season 4-12. Several players had voiced their support for Culley.

Houston finished the season 30th in the NFL in scoring. They were 27th in points allowed and 32nd in rushing.

The Texans let Culley speak to the media on Monday. They then fire him 3 days later. What a mess over at NRG Stadium. https://t.co/NPYIYwJ6ze — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 13, 2022