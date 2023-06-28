'We lost a great man' | NFL, Arkansas Razorbacks community mourns the death of Ryan Mallett

Former NFL stars J.J. Watt and Tom Brady share their condolences as well as former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino.

HOUSTON — The NFL and Arkansas Razorback community continue to mourn the death of former quarterback Ryan Mallet, who drowned at a beach in Destin, Florida on Tuesday. He was 35 years old.

KHOU 11 sister station THV, in Arkansas, got the news from the vice principal of the White Hall High School where Mallett was the head football coach. The local sheriff's office later confirmed his identity.

Hog Nation mourns former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett

Before being drafted to the NFL, Mallett starred for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2009 to 2010 after transferring to the school from the University of Michigan.

"We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family."

Former head coach at Arkansas and current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino had this to say about his former quarterback:

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of the greatest competitors I’ve had the privilege of coaching. Not only was Ryan a great leader and teammate on the field, he was a thoughtful and generous person off the field as well. Personally, I know how much he loved being a hog. I along with thousands of others will always remember 4th and 3 in Little Rock against LSU when he made the perfect pass to Joe to seal the win! My heart goes out to his family and to all of Hog Nation tonight. Gone but never forgotten. May you rest in peace buddy. Love you!"

Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/cpo3WcjMoj — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) June 27, 2023

Kevin Trainor, senior associate AD and strategic public relations for Arkansas shared this message:

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of my friend & @RazorbackFB great Ryan Mallett. Although he started elsewhere, he found his home at the University of Arkansas. My thoughts & prayers are with the Mallett family & those blessed to call him teammate and friend. #RIP"

Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of my friend & @RazorbackFB great Ryan Mallett. Although he started elsewhere, he found his home at the University of Arkansas. My thoughts & prayers are with the Mallett family & those blessed to call him teammate and friend. #RIP pic.twitter.com/sLxLN38UPF — Kevin Trainor (@KTHogs) June 27, 2023

Mallett set multiple records as a two-year starter at Arkansas that still stand. He holds records for passing yards in a season, passing touchdowns in a season, and completion percentage in a game.

Prior to college, Mallett grew up in Texarkana after moving to East Texas from Arkansas at age 4. He was considered one of the top high school quarterbacks and featured on the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football annual magazine along with Texas Longhorns legend Earl Campbell.

J.J. Watt reacts to the death of Ryan Mallett

Mallett played in the NFL for six seasons, including parts of two seasons with the Houston Texans. In 2014, he started two games and went 1-1. In 2015, he started four games and went 1-3.

Though Mallett only played for two seasons in Houston, he had some memorable moments, including his first career touchdown pass in 2014. It was to Texans legend J.J. Watt. According to NFL.com, it came against Cleveland in Mallett's first career start, a game Houston won 23-7.

Ryan Mallett’s first NFL touchdown pass was to JJ Watt.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kBDOEAKvZa — Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) June 27, 2023

Watt tweeted about Mallett shortly after the news broke.

The Texans and NFL also tweeted condolences.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallett family. https://t.co/57EjIP9INu — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 27, 2023

Tom Brady, Patriots react to death of former Patriots QB Ryan Mallett

Mallett backed up former Patriots star Tim Brady for a short time after he was selected by New England in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Brady shared a message about Mallett's passing in his Instagram stories.

“We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallet family and all their loved ones tonight," Brady said on Instagram.

Mallett's former coach also released a statement on his passing.

Bill Belichick had this to say about the passing of the former Patriots quarterback:

"I am extremely saddened by Ryan's traffic passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people he touched."

Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett. pic.twitter.com/3Yz2U6F8Yd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

The Patriots tweeted about his death.

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.



Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/TUpa7cpXoS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

Former NFL punter and current College Game Day host Pat McAfee said he appreciated Mallett's kindness.

"Man, Rest Easy Ryan Mallett. I had the opportunity to have a few beers with Ryan and I always appreciated his kindness. WE NEVER KNOW WHEN OUR TIME IS COMING… life is finite. Let’s never forget that."

Mallett spent some time with the Baltimore Ravens toward the end of his NFL career. The team and Mallett's former head coach John Harbaugh offered their condolences.

“Our hearts go out to Ryan’s family and we offer every condolence to them today. Ryan was a part of us.”