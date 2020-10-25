Houston falls to 1-6 on the season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are still looking for the second win of the season after Sunday's 35-20 loss to Green Bay at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

More details coming. Below are some of the scoring drives in Sunday's game

FIRST QUARTER

The Green Bay Packers got on the board first with this score to cap off the game's opening drive.

SECOND QUARTER

Green Bay extended the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter when Rodgers hit Jace Sternberger.

THIRD QUARTER

The Texans got on the board in the second half when Deshaun Watson found David Johnson. 21-7 Packers.

The Packers extended their lead to 28-7 with this Rodgers to Adams pass.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Packers went ahead by three scores again with Jamaal Williams ran it in. Houston answered with a Watson to Will Fuller scoring strike to make it 35-20.