JJ Watt inducted into Texans Ring of Honor

Watt becomes the third person in franchise history to receive the honor. It happened during halftime of the Steelers-Texans game.

HOUSTON — Today, J.J. Watt -- one of the greatest players to ever wear an NFL uniform and a larger-than-life figure both on and off the field – has been inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor. He was honored during halftime of the Steelers-Texans game at NRG Stadium.

Watt played 10 seasons in Houston and was a force both on and off the field. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt’s career included 114.5 sacks and 448 solo tackles. He also had two interceptions and seven touchdowns! But it’s been what he’s done off the field that completes the legend of JJ Watt.

After Hurricane Harvey, Watt created a fundraiser to help after the Houston area was devastated, starting with $100,000 of his own money and a goal of doubling that. By the end, his efforts raised more than $14 million and his foundation said it went to rebuild and clean more than 1,000 homes and rebuild close to 1,000 childcare centers.

After the Santa Fe High School mass shootings, Watt offered to pay for the funeral expenses for the ten people, mostly students, who died. And there were also the countless visits to sick children, including one at Texas Children’s Hospital on the day before his induction into the Ring of Honor.

You can learn so much more about Watt and his contributions both on and off the field in this KHOU 11 Rewind that was recorded after Watt announced his retirement.

Watt is now a part owner of Burnley FC and CBS Sports NFL studio analyst. KHOU 11’s Jason Bristol talked to Watt before the defensive superstar’s debut at the start of this season.

What is the Texans Ring of Honor?

According to the Texans the Ring of Honor represents people who have been pivotal to the organization’s success. It was started on Nov. 19, 2017 with the induction of star wide receiver Andre Johnson. Johnson and Bob McNair – the late owner who brought football back to Houston – are the only two members.

As for qualifications, the team said anyone in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is automatically inducted. The person must be retired. Other qualification include Pro Bowl invitations, team records and achievements on and off the field.