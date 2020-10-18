The Texans had a lead late, but it slipped away before the end of regulation and Tennessee won on the first drive of overtime.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have stayed undefeated with a 42-36 overtime victory over the Houston Texans.

Derrick Henry ran for a 5-yard touchdown to cap the Titans' opening drive in overtime. He finished with 212 yards rushing, including a 94-yard touchdown run.

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill hit A.J. Brown on a 7-yard touchdown with 4 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 36-all and send it to overtime. Houston’s Deshaun Watson has thrown for 335 yards and four touchdowns but never got the chance to take the field in overtime. Tannehill finished with 364 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception. The Titans gained 601 total yards.

The other three remaining undefeated teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

Below are highlights from the game

First quarter

Tennessee got on the board first with a Tannehill 7-yard pass to Anthony Firkser. 7-0 Titans.

Before the quarter was over, the Titans would find the end zone again. Tannehill connected with A.J. Brown and Tennessee went up 14-0 on Houston.

Second quarter

The Texans got on the board in the second quarter when Deshawn Watson hit Darren Fells on fourth down to cut the Titans lead in half at 14-7.

With that touchdown, Fells now has 20 career receiving touchdowns. He and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce are the only tight ends with at least three touchdown receptions in each of the past four seasons.

Tennessee got it back to a 14-point lead with this Tannehill to Adam Humphries connection.

.@RyanTannehill1 just tossed his 3rd TD of the day. This one to @adamhumphries13!



📺: #HOUvsTEN on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/Qh00dKLKr7 pic.twitter.com/75HIg72CUI — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020

Houston got a little closer on a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal. 21-10 at halftime.

Third quarter

The Texans' special teams came up big with this blocked field goal.

The Texans then drove down for a David Johnson one-yard touchdown to tighten things up at 21-17.

The Texans took the lead after a JJ Watt sack, that caused Ryan Tannehill to fumble. Then Watson found Randall Cobb for the go-ahead touchdown. Texans up 23-21.

Fourth quarter

The Titans went back on top with this 94-yard Derrick Henry touchdown run.

The Texans answered with a Watson to Fuller bomb that covered 54 yards. Houston is back up 30-29.

Houston went ahead by 7 with another touchdown drive, but Tennessee came right back and drove the length of the field to tie it up. It's now heading to overtime.

At the end of regulation in #HOUvsTEN, the ruling on the field was a touchdown. Titans WR A. J. Brown gets his left foot down and his shin is down prior to his knee touching the white, so the ruling stands. pic.twitter.com/aAI6P7xFJZ — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 18, 2020

Overtime