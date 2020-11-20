ESPN: Taysom Hill will start for hurt Drew Brees against Falcons

Taysom Hill will be taking over from a hurt Drew Brees who was diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill will reportedly start at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, sources tell ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter, who broke the news on Twitter on Friday morning, said that Hill took all of the starter reps at practice this week and Jameis Winston will be the backup.

Hill will be taking over from a hurt Drew Brees who was diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung after a heavy hit in the Saints' 27-13 victory over the Niners. Brees’ injuries could sideline him for several weeks.

Running Back Alvin Kamara said he is confident of the Saints’ ability to quickly coalesce around a fill-in quarterback while the record-setting Brees is injured. There is precedent for that. New Orleans went 5-0 in games Teddy Bridgewater started in 2019 while Brees was out with a hand injury.

