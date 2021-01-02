Former Longhorn Alex Okafor healthy and ready to play in Super Bowl

After being injured in last year's Super Bowl win, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor had a long road to recover, but is now ready for his second chance.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas Longhorn and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor was injured during last year's Super Bowl.

"That's every players dream, to just make it to the Super Bowl and get a chance to win that thing and I finally had the opportunity but I wasn't able to play in it," Okafor told KVUE.

Okafor was emotional watching his team play on the NFL's biggest stage and win their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

"I was there with my parents and I think they saw me cry right before the game started," Okafor said. "You put everything into it and just to see your teammates out there ... you know you want play your part in that and not being able to is tough."

Now, the Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl for the second straight season. They secured their trip after beating the Bills, 38-24, in the AFC Championship.

Okafor is getting his second chance.

"I'm blessed. It's an unreal experience ... an unreal opportunity and I'm just making sure that I soak it all in and appreciate this," Okafor said.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay.