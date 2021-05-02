Reid was also hurt.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, who is also the son of Head Coach Andy Reid, has been involved in a car crash that left a 5-year-old with life-threatening injuries, according to ESPN.

He will not coach in the Super Bowl, says NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The crash happened Thursday night but didn't make headlines until Friday. Police say a car ran out of gas on an I-435 on-ramp late Thursday in Kansas City. A second car showed up to help. While those two cars were there, local television station KSHB reports Reid was driving along in a pickup truck and hit both cars.

The 5-year-old child and a 4-year-old were both in the back seat of the second car. The kids were rushed to a local hospital, where the older child has life-threatening injuries. The 4-year-old's injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to ESPN.

Reid, 35, was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Citing a search warrant, KSHB reports an officer noted Reid's eyes were bloodshot, and the officer smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages." Reid reportedly told the officer he'd had two or three drinks.

The crash remains under investigation by law enforcement.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," the Chiefs told ESPN in a statement released Friday. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

Back in 2008, Reid pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges. According to the Associated Press, those charges stemmed from him driving into a shopping cart in a parking lot at a sporting goods store.

Reid also has a previous road rage charge on his record. In 2007, he was sentenced to 8-23 months in prison for flashing a gun at another driver.

Reid has been on the Chiefs' staff since 2013 and was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2019, according to USA TODAY.

The Chiefs are scheduled to fly to Tampa on Saturday. They will face the Buccaneers on Sunday in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.