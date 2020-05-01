DALLAS — According to multiple sources and first reported by FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the Dallas Cowboys organization has informed Jason Garrett he is no longer the head coach of the football team and the Cowboys will not renew his contract.

Saturday, multiple sources told the Associated Press that the Cowboys were interviewing Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for the job.

MORE: AP sources: Cowboys interviewing Mike McCarthy to be coach

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: