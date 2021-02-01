Saints left with no running backs ahead of Sunday's game after close contact with COVID-positive Alvin Kamara, reports say

Running backs Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington will both join Kamara off the field, alongside fullback Michael Burton.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will be without all of their running backs for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers because all of them have been deemed high-risk for COVID-19 infection after being in close contact with Alvin Kamara, who tested positive Friday, according to reports.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first broke the news.

The entire Saints RB room won’t be available tomorrow bc of close contact to Alvin Kamara. Latavius Murry, Burton, Washington, RB coach all out tomorrow @NFLonFOX. They are moving Ty Montgomery to RB and calling up practice squad RB — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2021

Running backs Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington will both join Kamara off the field, alongside fullback Michael Burton.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that none of the three have tested positive as of Saturday. If they remain negative, they are all expected to rejoin the team in time for playoffs.

Alvin Kamara is the only Saints’ RB to test positive this week; all the others have been deemed high-risk, close-contacts and are expected back this week, per source. Now the Saints face a RB issue like the one the Broncos had at QB when they played New Orleans. https://t.co/lOI3UGnwMy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2021

Wide receiver Ty Montgomery is available as running back, a position he has previously played before his tenure with the Saints, as well as rookie Tony Jones Jr. from the team's practice squad.

Taysom Hill, the team's backup quarterback, could move to fill a position as a rusher.

Kamara is the 10th Saint this season to test positive for coronavirus.

