NEW ORLEANS — After the controversial no-call in the NFC Championship, a New Orleans Saints fan found one last way to take a shot at the NFL.

Henry A. Jaume, Sr., a New Orleans native, U.S. Army veteran and former law enforcement officer died Sunday at the age of 65. In his obituary, published by the New Orleans Advocate, family members write that Juame died at 1 p.m. "determined to not watch Super Bowl LIII."

"Henry was the life of the party wherever he went ... He always made us laugh," the obituary says.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the obituary gained national attention on social media and was praised by Saints fans across the country.

Jaume served in the U.S. Army, Kenner Police Department and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

