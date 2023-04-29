NFL Draft 2023: Roschon Johnson selected by Chicago Bears

Johnson was overshadowed at times by fellow running back Bijan Robinson but was a solid producer on the ground for the Longhorns for four seasons.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas running back Roschon Johnson is now a member of the Chicago Bears.

Johnson was selected 115th overall and was the 13th pick in round four.

Pre-draft, Johnson didn't get the same level of attention as his backfield mate, Bijan Robinson, but he was a quietly consistent contributor in his four years with the Longhorns.

Johnson ran for almost 2,200 yards with 23 touchdowns in his four years with the Longhorns. He also added three receiving touchdowns, although he wasn't used as frequently during pass plays as Robinson.

Johnson projects to the NFL as a short down power back, as his biggest weakness in college was his ability to effectively gain enough speed to separate consistently.

Johnson is initially expected to be a role player in the Bears' offense