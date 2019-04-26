BEREA, Ohio — MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch WKYC's special live coverage

11:29 p.m./ET-Receivers, tackles defensive backs fly off the board on Day 2 of 2019 NFL Draft

The stories of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft were the run on defensive linemen that lasted throughout the evening, and then, the late push of interior offensive linemen, but on Friday, it was a different story.

Several top-flight wide receivers, tackles and defensive backs that were past over in the first round provided big value to teams in the second and third rounds.

The 2019 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday, when rounds four through seven take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

11:25 p.m./ET-Final Six Picks of Third Round

Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft came to an end when the Minnesota Vikings used a compensatory selection to take running back Alexander Mattison in the third round.

Here is a look at the final six picks of the third round:

Los Angeles Rams at No. 34: Tackle Bobby Evans (Oklahoma)

Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 35: Linebacker Quincy Williams (Murray State)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 36: Safety Mike Edwards (Kentucky)

Carolina Panthers at No. 37: Quarterback Will Grier (West Virginia)

New England Patriots at No. 38: Tackle Yondy Cajuste (West Virginia)

Minnesota Vikings at No. 39: Running back Alexander Mattison (Boise State)

11:12 p.m/ET-Previous Seven Picks

Here is a look at the previous seven picks in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft:

Dallas Cowboys at No. 27: Guard Connor McGovern (Penn State)

Los Angeles Chargers at No. 28: Tackle Trey Pipkins (Sioux Falls)

New York Jets at No. 29: Tackle Chuma Edoga (USC)

Baltimore Ravens at No. 30: Wide receiver Miles Boykin (Notre Dame)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 31: Cornerback Jamel Dean (Auburn)

New York Giants at No. 32: Edge rusher Oshane Ximines (Old Dominion)

Buffalo Bills at No. 33: Tight end Dawson Knox (Ole Miss)

10:52 p.m./ET-Previous Five Picks

Here is a look at the previous five picks in the third round of 2019 NFL Draft:

Houston Texans: Tight end Kahale Warring (San Diego State)

New England Patriots: Running back Damien Harris (Alabama)

Seattle Seahawks: Linebacker Cody Barton (Utah)

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker Bobby Okereke (Stanford)

10:40 p.m./ET- Jaylon Ferguson selected by Ravens with No. 85 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 85 overall pick (third round) in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The 6-foot-5, 262-pound Ferguson collected 187 total tackles, including 112 solo stops and 75 assists, with 67.5 of those hits coming behind the line of scrimmage and 45.0 being sacks of opposing quarterbacks during his four-year career with the Bulldogs.

Ferguson registered double-digit sack totals in both 2016 and 2018, including a career-high 17.5 coming in 13 games during the 2018 season.

Ferguson’s 26 tackles for lost yards led Conference USA, and the 18 sacks were the most in both the conference and the entire NCAA during the 2018 season.

For his efforts, Ferguson won the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2018.

10:35 p.m./ET- Benedictine’s Justin Layne selected by Pittsburgh Steelers with No. 83 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Michigan State University wide receiver/defensive back Justin Layne was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 83 overall pick, the 20th choice in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In three years with the Spartans, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Layne registered 130 total tackles, including 79 solo stops and 51 assists, with 4.5 of those hits going for lost yardage. Additionally, Layne corralled three interceptions, which he returned for 49 yards and one touchdown, with 24 passes defended and one forced fumble.

During the 2018 season, Layne registered 72 total tackles, including 44 solo stops and 28 assists, with 2.5 tackles for lost yards, one interception and 15 passes defended.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, and graduate of Benedictine High School, Layne was a three-year letter winner who made 26 starts and played in 34 games during his three-year career at Michigan State. Layne is known for keeping calm in high-stress situations, like when a wide receiver gets past him with a pass coming his way.

10:30 p.m./ET-Last Seven Picks in 2019 NFL Draft

Here is a look at the last seven picks in the 2019 NFL Draft:

Miami Dolphins: Guard Michael Deiter (Wisconsin)

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback David Long (Michigan)

Cleveland Browns: Linebacker Sione Takitaki (Brigham Young)

Detroit Lions: Safety Will Harris (Boston College)

Tennessee Titans: Guard Nate Davis (North Carolina-Charlotte)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cornerback Justin Layne (Michigan State)

10:19 p.m./ET-Browns select LB Sione Takitaki with No. 80 pick

The Cleveland Browns selected former Brigham Young University linebacker Sione Takitaki with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night

Over 41 career games in four years with the BYU Cougars, Takitaki registered 241 total tackles, including 145 solo stops and 96 assists. Of those 241 total tackles, 33.5 went for lost yardage and 15.5 were sacks of opposing quarterbacks.

Takitaki defended five passes, forced two fumbles and recovered two others in his college career.

10:11 p.m./ET-Terry McLaurin selected by Washington at No. 76

Former Ohio State Buckeyes standout receiver Terry McLaurin was selected by the Washington Football team with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound McLaurin, a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, caught 75 passes for 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns in 44 games over his four seasons with the Buckeyes, including a career year during his senior year.

McLaurin converted 35 receptions into 701 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2018 season, one that ended in a Big Ten Conference Championship and a win over the Pacific 12 champion University of Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl.

10:04 p.m./ET-Bills select RB Devin Singletary with No. 74 pick

The Buffalo Bills selected former Florida Atlantic University running back Devin Singletary with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In three years at Florida Atlantic, the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns on 714 attempts and caught 51 passes for 397 yards and one score.

Singletary had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a career year in 2017 when he rushed for 1,918 yards and 32 touchdowns on 301 carries.

10:01 p.m./ET-Last Six Picks

The New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears made the last six selections in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

Here is a look at those five selections.

Jets at No. 68: Edge rusher Jachai Polite (University of Florida)

Jaguars at No. 69: Tight end Josh Oliver (San Jose State)

Los Angeles Rams (trade from Tampa Bay) at No. 70: Running back Darrell Henderson (Memphis)

Broncos at No. 71: Defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones (Ohio State)

Bengals at No. 72: Linebacker Germaine Pratt (North Carolina State)

Bears at No. 73: Running back David Montgomery (Iowa State)

9:55 p.m./ET- Dre’Mont Jones selected by Denver Broncos with No. 71 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 71 overall pick, the seventh choice in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 286-pound Jones played in 37 games over three years at Ohio State and registered 114 total tackles, including 58 solo stops and 56 assists with 22.0 tackles for lost yardage and 9.5 quarterback sacks.

During his final collegiate season in 2018, Jones registered 43 total tackles, including 26 solo stops and 17 assists, with 13.0 hits behind the line of scrimmage with two passes defended, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and a recovery return for a score.

Also, Jones registered 8.5 sacks and returned his only interception 28 yards for a touchdown.

Jones was a first-time All-American (College Football News) and first-team All-Big Ten Conference, as well as Academic All-Big Ten during the 2018 season.

Before starring at Ohio State, Jones played two years of prep football for St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. In his final season with the Wildcats, Jones registered 47 total tackles, including 21 for lost yardage and four sacks with four forced fumbles.

Jones was a well-rounded athlete, as he played basketball for St. Ignatius before turning to football in college despite being a four-star hoops prospect by multiple recruiting services.

9:42 p.m./ET-49ers select WR Jalen Hurd

The San Francisco 49ers selected wide receiver Jalen Hurd with the No. 67 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound Hurd converted 637 rushing attempts into 2,844 yards and 23 touchdowns and 136 catches into 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hurd started his career at the University of Tennessee, where the Volunteers coaching staff utilized him as a running back. Then, after transferring to Baylor University for the 2017 season, Hurd converted to wide receiver.

9:40 p.m./ET-Steelers select WR Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former University of Toledo wide receiver Diontae Johnson with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In three years with the Rockets, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound Johnson turned 135 catches into 2,235 yards and 23 touchdowns.

9:36 p.m./ET-Cardinals select DE Zach Allen

The Arizona Cardinals selected former Boston College defensive end Zach Allen with the No. 65 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In four years with the Eagles, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Allen registered 199 total tackles, including 93 solo stops and 106 assists with 40.5 hits coming behind the line of scrimmage. Additionally, Allen registered 16.5 sacks, two interceptions, 14 passes defended, one forced fumble and four recoveries.

9:34 p.m./ET-Final Picks of Second Round

The Kansas City Chiefs selected former University of Virginia safety Juan Thornhill with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks closed out the round by taking wide receiver D.K. Metcalf with the No. 64 overall choice.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Metcalf converted 67 catches into 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns over his three years with the Ole Miss Rebels, despite missing most of his freshman year and nearly half of his junior season.

In 12 games during the 2017 season, Metcalf gained 646 yards and scored seven touchdowns on 39 receptions, which gave him a 16.6 yards-per-catch average.

In just seven games during the 2018 season, Metcalf caught 26 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns and averaged 21.9 yards per reception. Metcalf ranked second in the Southeastern Conference and fourth in the entire NCAA in yards-per-reception average.

9:23 p.m./ET-Mayfield’s Andy Isabella selected by Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals selected former University of Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella was with the No. 62 overall pick, the 30th choice in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In four years with the Minutemen, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Isabella turned 231 catches into 3,526 yards, an average of 15.3 yards per reception and 30 touchdowns. Additionally, Isabella had 40 career carries for 342 yards, an average of 8.6 yards per run and two rushing touchdowns.

A native of Mayfield, Ohio, Isabella was a two-time 1,000-yard receiver and caught at least 10 touchdowns in each of his final two collegiate seasons.

Isabella caught 65 passes for 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2017 and followed it up with a 102-reception, 1,698-yard and 13 scores during the 2018 season.

Isabella was a Consensus All-American in 2018, Biletnikoff Award finalist and led all independent college teams in receptions, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards in both 2017 and 2018. His 1,698 yards led all NCAA players in 2018.

Isabella backed up that productivity with an impressive showing at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, when he ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time of any of the nearly 300 athletes who went through the drills in Indianapolis.

9:19 p.m./ET-Rams select Taylor Rapp with No. 61 overall pick

The Los Angeles Rams selected former University of Washington safety Taylor Rapp with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

Over three years with the Huskies, the 6-foot, 200-pound Rapp registered 168 total tackles, including 103 solo stops and 65 assists with 8.5 of those hits going for lost yardage and six sacks of opposing quarterbacks.

Additionally, Rapp caught seven interceptions, which he returned for 59 yards and one touchdown. Also, Rapp defended six passes, recovered three fumbles and forced two others.

During the 2018 season, Rapp anchored a defense that helped the Huskies not only win the Pacific 12 Conference Championship, but also, appear in the Rose Bowl against The Ohio State University.

9:12 p.m./ET-Chargers select Nasir Adderley with No. 60 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected former University of Delaware safety Nasir Adderley with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In three years at Delaware, Adderley registered 11 interceptions, which he returned for a combined 158 yards and one interception.

9:08 p.m./ET-Colts select Ohio State’s Parris Campbell in second round of 2019 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected former Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

In four years with the Buckeyes, Campbell was on the receiving end of 143 passes, which he turned into 1,768 yards, an average of 12.4 yards per catch, and 15 touchdowns receptions. Additionally, Campbell gained 210 yards on 23 rushing attempts with two running scores.

During the 2018 season at Ohio State, the 6-foot-1, 208-pound Campbell caught 90 passes for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns. Campbell ranked second in the Big Ten Conference and eighth in the NCAA with 90 receptions.

Also, Campbell ranked third in the Big Ten with 1,063 receiving yards and touchdowns from scrimmage, first in receiving touchdowns and fourth in total scores.

Prior to his time at Ohio State, Campbell was a star player for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.

In his final prep season, Campbell rushed for 1,584 yards and 22 touchdowns on the way to leading the Fighting Irish to an undefeated 15-0 record during the 2013 season and a second consecutive state championship game.

In 2012, Campbell led the Irish with 1,353 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, including a 94-yard score.

Known for his speed and shiftiness, Campbell anchored two state championship track relay teams and broke the Ohio state record with a 6.85-second pass in the 60-meter dash at the 2014 indoor state championships.

9:06 p.m./ET-Cowboys select DT Trysten Hill

The Dallas Cowboys selected former University of Central Florida defensive tackle Trysten Hill with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In three years with the Knights, the 6-foot-2, 315-pound Hill registered 71 total tackles, including 40 solo stops and 31 assists with 20.0 hits coming behind the line of scrimmage and six sacks. Additionally, Hill forced one fumble.

9:00 p.m./ET-Eagles select WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Stanford University wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

Over 33 career games in four years with the Cardinal, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Arcega-Whiteside turned 135 catches into 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns.

8:55 p.m./ET-Chiefs select WR Mecole Hardman with No. 56 overall pick

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up in the second round in order to select wide receiver Mecole Hardman with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In three years at Georgia, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Hardman turned 60 catches into 961 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 97 yards and two scores on 13 rushing attempts.

8:49 p.m./ET-Texans select OL Max Scharping with No. 55 overall pick

One pick after getting cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected former Northern Illinois tackle Max Scharping at No. 55 in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Scharping was a three-year contributor for an offense that averaged 322.3 yards and 2.3 touchdowns per game during the 2018 season.

8:47 p.m./ET-Texans select CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

The Houston Texans selected former University of Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday.

In two years at Kentucky, Johnson (6-foot-3, 206 pounds) registered 64 total tackles, including 52 solo stops and 12 assists, with 3.0 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, one sack, one interception, nine passes defended and one forced fumble.

During the 2018 season, Johnson collected 23 total tackles, including 17 solo stops and six assists, with the one interception, four passes defended and one forced fumble.

8:45 p.m./ET-Eagles select RB Miles Sanders

The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Penn State University running back Miles Sanders with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In three years with the Nittany Lions, Sanders rushed for 1,649 yards and 12 touchdowns on 276 carries and caught 32 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

Despite sharing carries with Saquon Barkley for two years, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Sanders showed what he could do as a feature back in 2018, as he rushed for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns on 220 carries while catching 24 passes out of the backfield for 139 yards, all of which were career highs.

8:40 p.m./ET-Bengals select TE Drew Sample with No. 52 overall pick

The Cincinnati Bengals selected former University of Washington tight end Drew Sample with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

Over 31 games in his four years with the Huskies, the 6-foot-5, 251-pound tight end turned 46 catches into 487 yards and five touchdowns.

8:37 p.m./ET-Titans select WR A.J. Brown with No. 51 overall pick

The Tennessee Titans selected former University of Mississippi wide receiver A.J. Brown with No. 51 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

Over 34 games during his three-year run with the Rebels, Brown converted 189 catches into 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns and ended his collegiate career with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

During his junior season at Ole Miss in 2018, Brown caught 85 passes for 1,320 yards, an average of 15.5 yards per catch, and six touchdowns. That productivity came on the heels of an 11-touchdown performance in 2017.

Brown ranked second in receptions in the entire Southeastern Conference in both 2017 and 2018 and first in receiving yards in both seasons. Additionally, Brown led the SEC with 11 touchdown catches during the 2017 season.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Brown was the first former Ole Miss receiver selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, while D.K. Metcalf remained on the board.

8:32 p.m./ET-Vikings select TE Irv Smith Jr. with No. 50 overall pick

In two years with the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-4, 241-pound Smith Jr. corralled 58 receptions, which he turned into 838 yards and seven touchdowns.

Over 15 games during the 2018 season, Smith Jr. turned 44 receptions into 710 yards and seven touchdowns, which were the seventh-most scoring catches in the entire Southeastern Conference.

Smith Jr. was the third tight end selected in the first two rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft.

8:28 p.m./ET-Colts select Ben Banogu with No. 49 overall pick

The Indianapolis Colts selected former Texas Christian University defensive end Ben Banogu with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In three collegiate seasons, including one at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Banogu registered 156 total tackles, including 98 solo stops and 58 assists, with 45.0 hits going for lost yardage and 20 sacks. Banogu forced seven fumbles and recovered three others.

8:23 p.m./ET-Saints select Erik McCoy

Former Texas A&M interior offensive lineman Erik McCoy was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound McCoy cleared the way for an Aggies offense that averaged 471.6 yards and 4.1 touchdowns per game during the 2018 season.

With McCoy holding things down on the interior of the offensive line, quarterback Kellen Mond completed 238 of his 415 attempts (57.3 percent) for 3,107 yards and 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions during the 2018 season. Mond added 474 yards and seven touchdowns on 149 carries out of the backfield.

Running back Trayveon Williams rushed for 1,760 yards and 18 touchdowns on 271 carries and turned 27 receptions into 278 yards and one score on the way to a 2,000 scrimmage yards season.

8:20 p.m./ET-Seahawks select DB Marquise Blair

The Seattle Seahawks selected former University of Utah defensive back Marquise Blair with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety for the Utes, Blair registered 106 total tackles, 79 solo stops and 27 assists with one forced fumble, two interceptions and four passes defended in his two years at Utah.

During the 2018 season, Blair set personal single-season bests with 59 total tackles, 44 solo stops, 15 assists, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

Before patrolling Utah’s secondary, Blair called Northeast Ohio home, as he is a native of Wooster.

8:15 p.m./ET-Browns trade up to select CB Greedy Williams

The Cleveland Browns traded up to select former Louisiana State University cornerback Greedy Williams with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Browns dealt the Nos. 49 and 144 selections to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for No. 46 overall to select Williams.

Over 24 career games in just two years at LSU, Williams registered 71 total tackles, including 49 solo stops and 22 assists, with 1.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, as well as eight interceptions and 19 passes defended.

Williams burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2017 when he collected six interceptions and 10 passes defended along with 26 solo stops, 12 assists and 38 total tackles.

Those six interceptions ranked first in the Southeastern Conference and fourth in the NCAA.

8:08 p.m./ET-Patriots trade up to select Joejuan Williams

The New England Patriots traded up to select former with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Patriots dealt the Nos. 56 and 101 picks to Los Angeles in order to select Williams.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Williams registered 119 total tackles, including 95 solo stops and 24 assists with six stops for lost yardage to go along with four interceptions and 25 passes defended.

8:05 p.m./ET-Packers select offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins with No. 44 overall pick

The Green Bay Packers selected former Mississippi State interior offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

During the 2018 season, Jenkins cleared the way for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 397.4 yards and 3.7 touchdowns per game. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald completed 145 of his 281 attempts (51.6 percent) for 1,767 yards and 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions behind Jenkins’ blocks.

With the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Jenkins clearing a path, Fitzgerald rushed for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns on 221 carries.

8:00 p.m./ET-Detroit Lions select Jahlani Tavai with No. 43 overall pick

The Detroit Lions selected former University of Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai with No. 43 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In four years at Hawaii, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Tavai made 390 total tackles, including 220 solo stops, 170 assists and 41.0 hits behind the line of scrimmage. Tavai added 16.5 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defended, three forced fumbles and three recoveries.

7:58 p.m./ET-Broncos select QB Drew Lock with No. 42 overall pick

One pick after taking an offensive lineman, the Denver Broncos selected former University of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In order to move up to No. 42 and select , the Broncos sent three picks to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In four years as a starter for the Tigers, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Lock completed 883 of his 1,553 attempts (56.9 percent) for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns against 39 interceptions. Additionally, Lock rushed for 437 yards and nine touchdowns on 202 carries.

During the 2018 season, Lock completed a personal-best 275 passes in 437 attempts (62.9 percent) for 3,498 yards and 28 touchdowns against eight interceptions. That 2018 productivity followed up a 242-completion, 3,964-yard and 44-touchdown junior season in 2017.

7:53 p.m./ET-Broncos select OL Dalton Risner with No. 41 overall pick

The Denver Broncos selected former Kansas State University offensive lineman Dalton Risner with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Risner cleared the way for an offense that averaged 344.7 yards and 2.6 touchdowns per game.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson completed 122 of his 208 attempts (58.7 percent) for 1,391 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions. Additionally, running back Barnes rushed for 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns on 256 carries behind Risner’s blocks.

7:48 p.m./ET-Raiders select cornerback Trayvon Mullen with No. 40 overall pick

The Oakland Raiders selected former Clemson University cornerback Trayvon Martin with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Raiders acquired the pick, as well as a fifth-round selection (No. 158 overall) from the Buffalo Bills after agreeing to move out of the No. 38 spot.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Mullen registered 93 total tackles, including 68 solo stops and 25 assists, with 4.5 hits for lost yardage and two sacks. Mullen intercepted four passes, which he returned for 46 yards, along with seven passes defended and one forced fumble.

7:41 p.m./ET-Buccaneers select CB Sean Bunting with No. 39 overall pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Central Michigan University cornerback Sean Bunting with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Bunting registered 104 total tackles, including 72 solo stops and 32 assists, with 3.5 of those hits going for lost yardage. Also, Bunting registered 15 passes defended, four forced fumbles one recovery and nine interceptions, including a career-high five in 2017.

7:38 p.m./ET-Buffalo Bills select Cody Ford with No. 38 overall pick

The Buffalo Bills selected former University of Oklahoma offensive tackle Cody Ford with No. 38 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

The Bills traded with the Oakland Raiders in order to select . Buffalo sent the Nos. 40 and 158 overall picks in exchange for the No. 38 selection.

The 6-foot-4, 338-pound Ford blocked for a dynamic offense that averaged 570.7 yards and 6.0 touchdowns per game.

In leading the Sooners to the Big 12 Championship, Murray completed 260 of his 377 attempts (69.0 percent) for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns. Additionally, Murray rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns on 140 carries.

Behind Ford’s blocks, Murray guided the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year, where after winning the Big 12 Conference Championship Game with a revenge victory over The University of Texas, they battled the No. 1 team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in the Orange Bowl Semifinal on December 29.

In addition to protecting Murray, Ford cleared the way for running backs Trey Sermon and Kenny Brooks, who combined for 2,003 yards and 25 touchdowns on 283 carries.

7:31 p.m./ET-Panthers select Greg Little with No. 37 overall pick

The Carolina Panthers traded up in the second round and selected former University of Mississippi offensive tackle with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Panthers traded up with the Seattle Seahawks to in order to select Little.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Little led the way with 511.3 yards of total offense and 3.8 touchdowns over 12 games with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta’amu completed 266 of his 418 attempts for 3,918 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Additionally, Ta’amu ran for 342 yards and six touchdowns on 116 carries.

Running backs Scottie Phillips and Isaiah Woullard combined for 1,356 yards and 16 touchdowns on 237 carries.

7:28 p.m./ET-49ers select Deebo Samuel with No. 36 overall pick

Former University of South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

In four years with South Carolina, Samuel converted 148 receptions into 2,076 yards and 16 touchdowns, including a single-season career best 11 scoring catches during the 2018 season. Additionally, Sameul rushed for 154 yards and seven touchdowns on 25 career carries.

7:21 p.m./ET- Former Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor selected by Jaguars with No. 35 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Jaguars traded up in the second round in order to take Taylor.

The 6-foot-5, 328-pound Taylor blocked for a Gators offense that averaged 426.8 yards and 4.0 touchdowns per game.

Behind Taylor’s blocks, quarterback Feleipe Franks completed 188 of his 322 attempts for 2,457 yards and 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions and rushed for an additional 350 yards and seven touchdowns on 110 carries.

Running backs Lamical Perine and Jordan Scarlett combined for 1,602 yards and 12 touchdowns on 265 carries.

7:18 p.m./ET- Rock Ya-Sin selected by Colts with No. 34 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Temple University cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

Over 12 games during his lone season at Temple, Ya-Sin totaled 47 tackles, including 36 solo stops and 11 assists, with two of those hits going for lost yardage. Additionally, Ya-Sin collected two interceptions and defended 12 passes.

Prior to playing for the Owls, Ya-Sin spent three seasons with Presbyterian College, but when the school elected to move from the Football Championship Subdivision to NCAA Division II, he was granted the ability to see other opportunities immediately.

7:15 p.m./ET- Byron Murphy selected by Cardinals with first pick in third round of 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Washington cornerback Byron Murphy was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

Over 20 games in two seasons with the Huskies, Murphy registered 74 total tackles, including 50 solo stops and 24 assists, with 7.0 going for lost yardage, along with one sack. Additionally, Murphy corralled six interceptions, returned those turnovers for 95 yards and one touchdown and defended 20 passes.

During the 2018 season, which ended in a Pacific 12 Conference Championship and Rose Bowl appearance, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound Murphy registered 58 total tackles, including 37 solo stops and 21 assists, with four coming behind the line of scrimmage. Also, Murphy collected four interceptions, which he returned for 78 yards and one touchdown and 13 passes defended.

5:30 p.m./ET-NFL Draft set to resume

Day Two of the 2019 NFL Draft is set to get underway at 7 p.m. tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, as the second and third rounds will follow up what was an exciting, and at times, surprising first round on Thursday night.

With the run on defensive linemen throughout the first round and interior offensive linemen late, some first-round talent slipped into Day Two of the league’s annual selection meeting, namely at cornerback, safety and offensive tackle.

Just like Day One, the Arizona Cardinals will get things started with the No. 1 pick in both the second and third rounds.

Nine of the selections in the second round were acquired through trades and that number could climb as teams see players they covet falling into a tradable position.

Recap of Day 1

For the second consecutive year, an Oklahoma quarterback went No. 1 overall, as the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the top pick despite spending a top-five selection on fellow signal-caller Josh Rosen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Then, former Duke University quarterback Daniel Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

In three years as the Blue Devils’ starter, Jones completed 764 of his 1,275 attempts (59.9 percent) for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. Additionally, Jones rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns on 406 career carries.