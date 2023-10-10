Post Malone, Dallas Cowboys opening themed Raising Cane's store in DFW

Post Malone, a Grapevine native, is a noted Cowboys fan. A 32-foot tall Cowboys star greets customers as they enter the drive-thru.

DALLAS — Many of you may have ordered a chicken finger basket from Raising Cane's... but never from a location decorated like this one.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Grapevine native Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys have partnered with Raising Cane's to open a first-of-its-kind themed restaurant. The brand new Raising Cane's is located at 2255 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas, and it pays homage to iconic moments across Post Malone and Cowboys history through interior and exterior art.

A 32-foot tall Cowboys star greets customers as they enter the drive-thru. Other features of the restaurant include: a custom silver vinyl wrap around the restaurant exterior, silhouettes of Post’s signature on-stage moments, blue lighting throughout the interior, Dallas Cowboys memorabilia, a suit of armor, a vending machine featuring exclusive merch and more.

Here is an inside look at the Cowboys-themed restaurant (photos courtesy of Raising Cane's):

“Growing up in Dallas, I’ve been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane’s since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest franchises in history,” Post Malone said in a statement.

Following Thursday’s grand opening, the restaurant will operate under normal business hours of 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.