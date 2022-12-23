The Texas running back opted out of the Alamo Bowl to declare for 2023 NFL Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Neches-Groves football alumnus Roschon Johnson has opted out of the Alamo Bowl and has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

If you look at the program's history. there's no shortage of great football players who have made an impact on college football and professionally.

Now, former Indian Roschon Johnson is vying for his chance to make waves in the NFL.

Johnson announced the news on his social media accounts.

The Texas Longhorn thanked his coaches and teammates but also had a special message to those who bleed burnt orange.

"Lastly to Longhorn Nation, thank you," Johnson said. "I want you guys to know I gave this university all of me, even if it wasn't seemingly the most convenient thing to do. I devoted myself in every way possible to get this university back on the pedestal it should be at. You're support did not go unnoticed, and for that I thank you."

The Longhorns' No.2 running back rushed for 93 carries for 554 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Johnson finished his years in burnt orange with 2,190 yards, 23 touchdowns and 392 carries.

Johnson graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 2018.

Below is the full message Johnson posted on his social media.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27, and ends on Saturday, April 29.

"Dear Longhorn Nation,

First off, I want to thank god, my family, teammates, coaches and friends who have helped me along my journey here at Texas. Coming to the University of Texas was a dream come true and I've experienced so much in my time here.

To each and every single one of my teammates I've played with at texas, thank you. Without you guys, I wouldn't have been able to have any type of success as a player. I've made lifelong bonds and relationships that go beyond the field.

To my coaches, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play at this university. From coach Herman's staff to Coach Sark's staff. I've met so many great people that just so happen to be coaches. Also I'd like to thank my academic advisors and training staff for the support. What you do doesn't go unnoticed.

Lastly to Longhorn Nation, thank you. I want you guys to know I gave this university all of me, even if it wasn't seemingly the most convenient thing to do. I devoted myself in every way possible to get this university back on the pedestal it should be at. Your support did not go unnoticed, and for that I thank you.

With that being said I have decided to declare for the