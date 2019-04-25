CLEVELAND — For the first time in several years, the Cleveland Browns not only enter the NFL Draft without a first-round pick, but also, without a need at quarterback, thanks to what general manager John Dorsey did with the No. 1 overall selection one year ago.

Despite the conventional wisdom, Dorsey selected quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick, and although the plan was to have him sit and learn behind veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner made an immediate impact for the Browns.

No rookie in the near 100-year history of the NFL has thrown more touchdowns passes than Mayfield.

Mayfield broke the NFL record with his 27th touchdown throw of the season with 3:24 remaining in the fourth quarter of a 26-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North Division clash at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on December 30.

After taking over the first-team offense in the second quarter of a Week 3 win over the New York Jets, Mayfield completed 310 of his 486 attempts (63.8 percent) for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.

Under the direction of new Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, the interim offensive coordinator for the second half of the 2018 season, Mayfield completed 180 of his 263 attempts (68.4 percent) for 2,254 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Mayfield averaged 281.75 yards and 2.375 touchdowns per game with Kitchens calling the plays.

Although Mayfield does not get official credit for the victory over the Jets because he came on in relief of an injured Taylor, the first-year quarterback guided the Browns to seven wins and the greatest single-year turnaround in franchise history.

Individually, Mayfield set franchise records for the most passing touchdowns and yards by a rookie, and his 3,725 yards rank as the sixth-best single-season total in team history, regardless of years of service. Additionally, Mayfield had three of the top five passing yards games by a rookie, as well as the fourth-most accurate season of any Browns quarterback ever.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates a two-point conversion reception on a pass from wide receiver Jarvis Landry in a 21-17 win over the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on September 20, 2018.

Ron Schwane

In addition to being named the Player of the Year by the Cleveland chapter of the PFWA (Pro Football Writers of America) and Professional Athlete of the Year by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Mayfield won the fan vote for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award seven times, was the NFL’s Rookie of the Month for November and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading the Browns to their first season sweep of the Cincinnati Bengals since 2002.

Also, Mayfield was selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year by ProFootballTalk.com.

Mayfield and one of his Browns teammates, running back Nick Chubb, were finalists for one of the most prestigious honors for first-year players, as they were two of the five athletes up for the Associated Press Rookie of the Year Award.