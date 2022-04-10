NFL Power Rankings for Week 5: 49ers, Vikings back in top 10 as Dolphins, Rams slide out

A big shake up from last week's Locked On NFL Power Rankings as the 49ers, Cowboys and Falcons highlight the teams make strides up.

LOS ANGELES — Another week in the NFL is in the books after an exciting Week 4 saw six underdogs win their games outright and some more exciting finishes.

The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL at 4-0 and they retain the top spot in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 5.

This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.

Week 5 NFL Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 29-21 win over JAX

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

The Philadelphia Eagles retain the top spot in our power rankings after they moved to 4-0 on the year with a 29-21 win over the Jaguars. They trailed 14-0 early in the game, but showed their resiliency in the second half to comeback and win. The Eagles are the only 4-0 team left in the NFL. They will face a test next week in Arizona against the Cardinals.

2. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 23-20 win over BAL

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

The Buffalo Bills are ranked No. 2 for a second-straight week after they took down the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 in a comeback after being down in the first half. The Bills remain the Super Bowl favorite in Vegas and it’s not hard to see why. They’ll look to get to 4-1 next week when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 41-31 win over TB

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

The Chiefs looked like the Super Bowl contender that many expect them to be when they defeated Tom Brady’s Bucs 41-31 in Tampa on Sunday night. This came a week after an embarrassing loss to the Colts in Indianapolis. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City got right back on track with a strong performance, moving them up from No. 4 last week to No. 3 this week. They face the Las Vegas Raiders next week on Monday Night Football.

4. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 27-24 win over NE

Ranking last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/9

The Packers won their third-straight game on Sunday after dropping their season opener to Minnesota, albeit it wasn’t an easy one. The Patriots, without Mac Jones, eventually turned to third-string rookie Bailey Zappe, who put on a very strong performance to keep the game close and help send it to overtime. The Packers were able to pull out the 27-24 win. Green Bay plays the Giants in London next week.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 23-20 loss to BUF

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/9

The Ravens lost to the Bills on Sunday 23-20 following a very questionable decision from the coaching staff to go for it on fourth down late in the game instead of kicking a go-ahead field goal that would have taken it to overtime, or possibly won them the game. They drop to 2-2 on the year, but those losses were tight losses to the Dolphins and Bills. Our voters aren’t ready to write them out of the top 10, or even the top 5. We’ll learn much more when they take on the Bengals at home on Sunday.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 27-15 win over MIA

Rank last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/14

The Bengals seem to be back on track after two-straight strong wins over the Jets and Dolphins. The Dolphins obviously lost Tua Tagovailoa in that game last Thursday but the Bengals looked pretty good throughout the game, grabbing a 27-15 win. Their game on Sunday against the Ravens will be huge for the AFC North outlook and for the power rankings, as the Ravens and Bengals sit at No. 5 and No. 6 as it stands.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 34-24 win over HOU

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/14

The Chargers coasted to a win over the Texans on Sunday 34-24 as Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Ekeler finally got involved as he had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the game. The Chargers are still dealing with plenty of injuries, but they’re hoping to stay on track to make the playoffs and contend for a title. They have the Browns in Cleveland next week.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 41-31 loss to

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/12

The Bucs got many of their injured and suspended guys back for Sunday night’s showdown with the Chiefs but the Bucs just couldn’t keep up. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense sliced and diced their way through a Bucs defense that had been incredibly strong to open the year. The Bucs fall to 2-2 on the year with the loss, but remain in the top 10 in our power rankings.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 24-9 win over Rams

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/13

After a brutal 11-10 loss to the Broncos in Week 3, the 49ers bounced back in a big way with a 24-9 win over the Super Bowl champion Rams on Monday night. The defense was elite, the offense looked good and they reminded voters why they should be a top 10 team in the rankings. They’re 2-2 on the year, looking to get to 3-2 when they face the Panthers next week in Carolina.

10. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 28-25 win over NO

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/13

The Vikings were able to pull it out in London against a banged up Saints team. Minnesota keeps finding ways to win games late, now in back to back weeks. Minnesota is now 3-1 on the year and at the top of the NFC North standings. They’re hoping to get to 4-1 next week when they take on the struggling Bears at home.

11. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 27-15 loss to CIN

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/15

12. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 24-9 loss to SF

Ranking last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/17

13. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 25-10 win over WAS

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/17

14. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 26-16 win over CAR

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/20

15. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 29-21 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/22

16. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 24-17 win at IND

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/23

17. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 32-23 loss to LV

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/24

18. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 23-20 win over CLE

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/26

19. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 23-20 loss to ATL

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/24

20. New York Giants

Last week result: 20-12 win over CHI

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/25

21. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 28-25 loss to MIN

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/32

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 32-23 win over DEN

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/26

23. New England Patriots

Last week result: 27-24 loss to GB

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/29

24. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 48-45 win over DET

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/28

25. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 48-45 loss to SEA

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/27

26. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 24-17 loss to TEN

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/29

27. New York Jets

Last week result: 24-20 win over PIT

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/29

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 24-20 loss to NYJ

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28

29. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 20-12 loss to NYG

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/30

30. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 25-10 loss to DAL

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32

31. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 26-16 loss to ARI

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

32. Houston Texans

Last week result: 34-24 loss to LAC

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32