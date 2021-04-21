NFL Draft 2021 in Cleveland: Ultimate Draft HQ

Here's a guide to everything you need to know as the NFL Draft takes over downtown Cleveland.

Get ready, football fans! Cleveland is back in the national spotlight as the 2021 NFL Draft descends upon the city for three days of sports , live music and so much more. How can you get tickets? What's the Draft Experience all about? How will traffic be impacted throughout Cleveland? We have all that and lots more in this extensive guide of everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

The main stage is in downtown Cleveland's North Coast Harbor, which sits in the shadows of FirstEnergy Stadium -- the home of the Cleveland Browns . It's from this centralized hub that the biggest action will take place, including announcements of Draft picks from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center will also be hosting some of the NFL Draft festivities.

"Masks with valves or vents are not permitted," officials say . "Face shields may not be worn in lieu of a face covering... Masks are required at entry and within the Draft Experience except when actively eating and drinking in a designated concessions zone."

The timeslots are as follows (fans are limited to one spot during the three days):

The league announced Friday it has made more tickets available for the experience during all three days of the draft "following discussion with local heath and city officials." Again, reservations are free, but must be made on the OnePass app. They are good for up to two adults and five children.

Reservations, however, are required through the NFL OnePass app. Adults can reserve tickets for up to two adults and five children per transaction "to ensure we host as many fans as possible."

Families and fans are invited to soak in the NFL Draft Experience, a three-day festival with various games, attractions and shopping held in the parking lots of FirstEnergy Stadium -- and it won't cost you a dime because admission is free.

Below is a map of the "prohibited items zone" where guests will be screened and the items listed above will be restricted:

Heading to the Draft? First, you should know that smoking is prohibited at the event and the NFL's clear bag policy will also be in effect. Due to increased security, here's the lengthy list of restricted items that are not permitted at the Draft.

City officials say parking is also restricted in the following areas from 6:30 a.m. April 29 until 4 a.m. May 2:

The city of Cleveland has revealed number of road closures and parking restrictions in effect throughout the city for the duration of the NFL Draft. Explore the map below to see the downtown traffic restrictions:

It's not all about football during the three-day event. A handful of performers will also be taking the stage. Here's the schedule so far:

Who gets first pick in this year's draft? Where does your favorite team fall in the draft order? Here's the full lineup for the first round:

"Thus far, the Browns have spent most of free agency focused on defense and that trend could continue into the Draft," Axelrod says. "The son of a four-time Pro Bowl selection, Asante Samuel Jr.' possesses both the athleticism and versatility typically coveted by Cleveland's front office."

"This pick has been set in stone since the 2020 season ended," Axelrod says. "Urban Meyer begins his NFL coaching career by drafting arguably the top quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012."

Drum roll, please... The first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland will be... Trevor Lawrence, a quarterback from Clemson. That's the prediction 3News' Ben Axelrod is making in this mock draft .

"The film features the work of FORCE BLUE, a team of retired Special Operations military divers dedicated to saving America’s only barrier coral reef," officials explain. "NFL Green teamed up with FORCE BLUE, scientists, natural resource managers and NFL partners who came together to save a portion of the reef off the coast of Miami and lay the groundwork for future coral restoration worldwide."

Lights! Camera! Action! NFL Green is set to premiere a new 100 Yards of Hope documentary virtually in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Aquarium at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 27.

The new feature will open to the public starting April 23 and will remain on display through September 2021.

Since football is coming to the home of rock 'n' roll, it's no surprise the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is launching a new Super Bowl Halftime Show exhibit just in time for the Draft.

"Kicking off the week, the NFL is partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to fight food insecurity, where the NFL will make a $35,000 donation and hand out NFL-themed items to those coming to receive fresh produce and shelf-stable food."

"From local efforts to fight hunger, to youth football events and character-building initiatives, to community greening projects, the NFL will leave a lasting, positive legacy in Cleveland and throughout Ohio – especially after a year that has been trying for so many in our country," organizers said in a press release.

A Draft-A-Thon live stream will also be held starting at 8 p.m. April 29. Hosted by Kay Adams, the live fundraising effort will feature athletes and entertainers on the NFL's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This fundraising effort is being done to "support pandemic recovery, especially in our communities that have lacked significant resources."

WARM WELCOME : What officials are saying about the Draft in Cleveland

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson

"Cleveland welcomes the 2021 NFL Draft to our city. Residents and visitors from around the world will experience Cleveland's hospitality and see why our city continues to be a destination of choice for large-scale events. We look forward to working with the Cleveland Browns, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the NFL and our other partners to execute a safe, successful event in accordance with health and safety guidelines.”

Dee and Jimmy Haslam, owners of the Cleveland Browns

"We are thrilled for Cleveland to host this year's NFL Draft and celebrate the hard-working and inspiring new Draft prospects, football's great history, and our fans. It is even more special as we commemorate our 75th anniversary and have the opportunity to showcase the wonderful city of Cleveland to an international audience and to a responsible number of fans and visitors during the weekend. We greatly appreciate the continued collaboration by the NFL, local and state government officials and medical experts who are all focused on creating a memorable and safe experience and we are also extremely encouraged by the state of Ohio's vaccination rates and advancements that are allowing us to make the progress needed to return to a safe and more normal environment.”

Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events

"We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports. Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners."

David Gilbert, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission