CLEVELAND — As the clock ticked down on the Cleveland Browns' 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett found himself wrestling on the ground with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

As the skirmish between the two continued into the end zone, Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off of him, before swinging it and connecting with the Pittsburgh quarterback.

As one might imagine, that only escalated the fight, with Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey fighting with Garrett and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi pushing down Rudolph. Garrett, Ogunjobi and Pouncey were each ejected from the contest and could very well face additional discipline from the NFL office in the days to come.

The skirmish between the Browns and Steelers came with time still remaining in what had already been a physical game between the two teams. Earlier in the contest, Browns safety Damarious Randall was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

After the game, Garrett said he "made a mistake."

"It's going to come back to hurt our team, the guys who jumped in the scrum," he added. "I appreciate my team having my back, but it shouldn't have ever gotten to that point. That's on me."

