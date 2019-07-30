The man involved in a 2017 car crash with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is suing the team and Elliott for more than $20,000,000.

In a lawsuit filed in the Collin County District Court, plaintiff Ronnie Barnard Hill claims:

"...the Dallas Cowboys conspired with the Frisco Police Department to cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott’s health would not be placed in question before their playoff game."

The Dallas Cowboys declined to comment.

The collision occurred on January 11, 2017 at Dallas and Gaylord parkways when Elliott's Yukon ran a red light and struck and totaled Hill's BMW.

At the time, police said that Elliott had been involved in a minor car crash near the team's practice facility.

Cowboys personnel were at the scene of the incident and told Hill "we will take care of everything," the lawsuit says.

The suit also alleges that if Elliott had been examined following the collision, he likely would have been placed in concussion protocol and not been able to play in the Cowboys playoff game in January.

Dallas went on to lose its January 15 game against Green Bay, but Elliott had 125 yards on 22 carries.

Hill suffered permanent personal injuries and damages, according to the suit, and is seeking damages for medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, loss of earning capacity and more.

