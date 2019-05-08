BEREA, Ohio — With the emergence of quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb over the second half of the 2018 season under now head coach Freddie Kitchens and the acquisition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in March, expectations have been heaped upon the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2019 season.

The attention and positivity surrounding the Browns is so great that even former players set to walk away from the game have come to appreciate and be a little jealous of the excitement, as kicker Phil Dawson told the media while announcing his retirement from the NFL at team headquarters in Berea last Friday.

“There were a lot of years where it was not like this year, but I am excited for the city,” Dawson said. “I am excited for the Browns organization. I am just as excited. I am going to cheer for the Browns like crazy. I think the fans are due.

“I think it is great for them to have the opportunity to be excited, a genuine excitement not just a draft day excited. To be excited for the football season and have high expectations and hopes. I had the opportunity to speak with a few players, and I said just hold onto your hats. If you handle business, you have no idea how incredible this place is going to be. It is going to be fun to watch, and I know the Browns fans are ready.”

Dawson enjoyed a unique connect with Browns fans during his 14 years in Cleveland.

Kickers are usually in the public eye when they fail to deliver in late-game situations, but because Dawson proved especially adept at the high pressure situations by converting more than a dozen deciding field goals in the first final two minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.

Fans appreciated him so much that he received a standing ovation during his final game with the team at the end of the 2012 season.

“The connection that I had and still have to the City of Cleveland is my most cherished accomplishment of my career,” Dawson said.

“I thought I had an understanding of what that was about when I left here, but having the opportunity to play for two other organizations, those experiences only confirmed in my mind what a special place this is and how special it was that I had the connection with the fans the way I did.”

Dawson spoke with several of the current Browns throughout the day Friday, and he told the players to enjoy the excitement surrounding the team heading into the 2019 regular season.

“They can play a long time in this league and not experience something like they are about to experience,” Dawson said. “I would tell them to treasure every moment and work their brains off to make sure they are ready each and every time they go out there.”

Dawson had a unique perspective when the Cleveland Cavaliers broke the city’s 52-year championship drought with an improbable win over the historically good Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Cleveland Browns kicker Phil Dawson (4) attempts a field goal as Brad Maynard (7) holds against the Houston Texans in Houston on Sunday, November 6, 2011.

Dave Einsel

Dawson was kicking for the San Francisco 49ers at the time, and with Golden State playing its home games across the bay in Oakland, he could only be so outwardly happy for Cleveland and the fans. However, should the Browns win the Super Bowl, Dawson will be able enjoy the experience a little bit more.

“There is no greater sports town in America than Cleveland,” Dawson said. “There are no greater fans in football anywhere.

“Like I said when I was here, and I now still believe it to be true, there will be no greater place on the planet to be (than Cleveland) when the Lombardi Trophy goes down Euclid Avenue. You can bet your last dollar that I will be there to celebrate with everyone.”