'Foxborough forever': Julian Edelman announces retirement after being released from Patriots

Edelman has been dealing with a knee injury. He announced retirement Monday in a video statement, saying "I’m honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot."

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After 11 seasons, New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman is no longer with the team, according to reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said in a Tweet Monday afternoon that according to wire reports, the Patriots terminated Edelman's contact, listing the reason as a "failed physical."

Mike Reiss, an ESPN reporter covering the Patriots, also said in a Tweet Monday that Edelman showed up on Monday's transaction wire "as having his contract terminated by the Patriots."

"Edelman has been mulling retirement and this could just be a precursor to that announcement," Reiss continued.

While Julian Edelman showed up on today's transaction wire as having his contract terminated by the Patriots, Edelman has been mulling retirement and this could just be a precursor to that announcement. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 12, 2021

The #Patriots have terminated the contract of WR Julian Edelman, per the wire. He’s listed as a failed physical. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2021

Reiss's suspicions were confirmed shortly after when Edelman released a video message officially announcing his retirement.

“Nothing in my career has ever come easy and this isn’t going to be easy either. I always said I would go into the wheels come off. They finally have fallen off," Edelman said in the video, backdropped under the lights of Gillette Stadium.

Edelman, 34, has been dealing with a knee injury, and according to Rapoport in February, wanted to continue playing but was unsure how healthy his knee would be at the start of the 2021 season.

Edelman had knee surgery in October for an undisclosed injury and missed 10 games last season.

"Due to an injury last year I’ll be making my official announcement of retirement from football. It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. I’m honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot," Edelman continued to say in the video.

Around 7:00 p.m., the Patriots made a statement.

"By any measure of what constitutes an elite NFL career – wins, championships, production – Julian has it all," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wrote in a statement. "Few players can match Julian’s achievement, period, but considering his professional trajectory and longevity, the group is even more select."

The ultimate competitor.



Statements from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick on @Edelman11. pic.twitter.com/yaDPP7I7Vp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 12, 2021

Edelman, who was drafted in 2009 in the seventh round, has won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

"It's been the best 12 years of my life. It's [been] a hell of a run," he said, "and I can't forget you, Patriot Nation. You guys have welcomed me and my family to a region we didn't know. But now, I'm one of you. I'm going to leave you guys with two words: Foxborough forever."

Here's the post-game from #SuperBowl LIII, when @Edelman11 was named MVP. If this is in fact a nod towards retirement, what an incredible career he had with the #Patriots -- but PLEASE don't retire, then come out of retirement to play with *ahem ANOTHER TEAM pic.twitter.com/Zv0z6Kg5FX — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) April 12, 2021