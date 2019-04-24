MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Robison's most memorable play as a Texas Longhorn happened during the magical 2005 BCS National Championship season. Robison blasted OU quarterback Rhett Bomar in the annual Red River Rivalry in Dallas.

Robison's hit caused Bomar to cough up the ball, allowing fellow Longhorn Rod Wright to scoop up the fumble and return it for a touchdown.

Two seasons later, Robison began his NFL career after being selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Robison remained with the Vikings his entire career and was productive for 11 seasons as a defensive end. Robison recorded 206 tackles and 60 quarterback sacks during his career.

His 60 sacks are currently 9th all-time in Vikings history.

Prior to the 2018 season, Robison was released by the Vikings.

On Wednesday, Robison officially retired from the NFL after signing a one-day contract with the Vikings.

Robison paid tribute to the Vikings franchise and its fanbase.

