BALTIMORE — A man of many talents – including opera singing – Justin Tucker owns the "most accurate" kicking leg in the National Football League.

And now the former Texas Longhorn from Westlake High School is the highest paid place kicker...ever.

Instead of entering the final season of his contract, the Baltimore Ravens offered Tucker a four-year extension worth over $23 million.

Tucker owns a 90.1% accuracy rate on his career field goal attempts in the NFL.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire NFL career with the Ravens, since 2012.

During his college career at Texas, Tucker is known for his game-winning kick at Kyle Field in College Station to beat Texas A&M in 2011.

That was the last time the Longhorns and Aggies met on a football field.

