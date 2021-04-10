ESPN analysts say Urban Meyer should be fired for viral dancing video

ESPN analysts Marcus Spears and Dan Orlovsky said the Jacksonville Jaguars should fire Urban Meyer for a viral video that made the rounds over the weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There has been no shortage of reaction to a viral video from the weekend, which shows Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer being danced against by a woman who is not his wife at a Columbus, Ohio, bar.

That's included comments from two of the most prominent voices in the NFL media, who believe that the Jaguars should fire Meyer due to the incident.

Appearing on ESPN's "NFL Live" on Monday, Marcus Spears and Dan Orlovsky took strong stances against Meyer's actions, which occurred one day after the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Spears, in particular, took issue with Meyer, stating that the former Ohio State head coach has become too big of a distraction for his roster.

"[Jaguars owner] Shad Khan, you need to fire your need head coach," Spears, who played defensive line for nine seasons in the NFL, said. "It's time for Urban Meyer to be dismissed and relieved of his duties. This is not the first distraction, right? This is not a visceral reaction to what Urban Meyer did, even though there needs to be one to that as well. He brought in a strength coach that had a racist history. He brought in Tim Tebow to play tight end, which he never did in the NFL before. This is a pattern that we've seen go on since Urban Meyer has been the head coach in Jacksonville.

"And then this particular situation with a young quarterback, first pick, just married, 0-4, trying to win football games and the coach is the exact wrong reason why they're in the news. I played football nine years in the NFL. Every head coach I ever had said, 'don't be the guy to take focus off of what we're doing as a football team. as we try to win games.' It was a message that resonated throughout every locker room I've ever been in. Shad Khan, you on the clock, bro. It's time for you to find another head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And it needs to start, like, right now. Like, today."

Orlovsky, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback, replied: "Marcus, you mentioned Trevor Lawrence, the young quarterback. I want to put myself in his shoes and talk to Coach Urban Meyer as the coach. It's hard for you to lead me when you can't lead yourself. How can I sit here in the locker room and listen to you preach about culture when you do things like this. My success is incredible dependant on your ability to lead our organization. And if you can't lead yourself to consistently make proper decisions, then how can I trust my career with you? How can I trust that you're going to do what's best for me and all of my teammates?

"I don't want to sit in the locker room and listen to you talk about doing the right things. I don't want to sit in the locker room and hear you preach about culture and changing things. To your point, we're 0-4. We're 0-4 and you want me to constantly do the right things when you can't? I agree. I don't want you as my head coach anymore."

