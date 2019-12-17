AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about Sam Ehlinger's admiration for Drew Brees and Nick Foles.

Austin native Drew Brees is a breaker of records – Peyton Manning's records.

On Monday night, Brees passed Manning for the most touchdown passes of all-time. A five-yard pass to Josh Hill against the Colts sealed the deal for the Saints quarterback – and to make it even sweeter, it was his 20th completion of the game.

Brees now holds the NFL career records for passing yards, completions, completion percentage and touchdowns. He's also closing in on the record for career passing attempts.

Even Westlake Nation gave the former Chap a shout-out, tweeting, "Congratulations to #LifetimeChap Drew Brees as he becomes the all-time leader in touchdown passes in @NFL history."

And that wasn't all: UT Austin's Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey also gave Brees shout-out.

