Former UT WR Devin Duvernay scores first kickoff return touchdown of NFL season on Monday Night Football

Devin Duvernay's first touchdown came on a kickoff return in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

BALTIMORE — Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay scored his first NFL touchdown on Monday Night Football and he showcased his world-class speed doing so. 

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs had just scored a touchdown and were kicking off the ball back to the Baltimore Ravens

That's when Duvernay had his moment and scored his first NFL touchdown of his career. The Ravens rookie wide receiver fielded the kickoff and zoomed down the Chiefs sideline 93 yards for the score. Duvernay's touchdown narrowed the Ravens deficit to 13-10 at the time. 

The Ravens ultimately lost the game 34-20, but Duvernay made his mark.

Duvernay's touchdown was the NFL's first kickoff return touchdown of the 2020 season.

Duvernay was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. KVUE profiled Duvernay during the draft process. You can read his NFL Draft profile here.

The former Longhorns wide receiver led the NCAA in receiving much of his senior season – racking up 106 catches or 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns, which is the second-most in UT history. 

After Duvernay's touchdown, many of his former UT teammates and other alumni took to Twitter to congratulate him on his first NFL touchdown.  

