Dallas Cowboys and Zack Martin reach agreement to keep him on the team, report says

The Cowboys and All-Pro guard Zack Martin have reached an agreement on an adjusted deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly have a key player and leader back on the roster for the upcoming NFL season.

The new deal will pay Martin more than $18 million in each of the next two years, Schefter said. This will give the Cowboys' team captain a little more than $8.5 million during this time period.

Both years also have been fully guaranteed, according to Schefter.

Martin, 32, earned a sixth first-team All-Pro honor in 2022. He's been with the Cowboys for the entirety of his career, since the team drafted him 16th overall out of Notre Dame in 2014.

Martin in 2022 gave up just three sacks, winning pass blocks at a rate of 96%, according to ESPN.

In July, ESPN reported that Martin was considering not reporting to training camp "because of his unhappiness with his contract," and the fact that the team didn't want to restructure the deal.

Martin, a six-time All-Pro, is one of the Cowboys' best players heading into 2023.

Martin was in the middle of a six-year, $84 million contract that ran through 2026.

ESPN, citing sources, reported that Martin believes he is "woefully underpaid relative to the market." The top of the market for offensive guard is around $20 million per year, according to Spotrac, which tracks player salaries.