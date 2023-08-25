Dallas Cowboys trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance, report says

The Cowboys traded for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cowboys will reportedly send the 49ers a 4th round pick.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys might have a new backup quarterback once the upcoming season gets underway.

The Cowboys are trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cowboys will reportedly send the 49ers a 4th round pick. It's unclear when the pick will be as of Friday evening.

Trey Lance is still owed $940,000 for the rest of 2023 season and $5.3 million in 2024, Schefter said. This will all be guaranteed from Dallas. The Cowboys also have the ability to decide on Lance’s fifth-year option for 2025.