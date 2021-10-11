Cowboys star WR Amari Cooper out for Chiefs game after landing on COVID-19 list

There's also a chance Cooper could miss next Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

DALLAS — Cowboys star receiver Amari Cooper was placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday, meaning he'll miss at least Sunday's against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a report from ESPN, Cooper is unvaccinated.

Per NFL COVID-19 protocols, players who are vaccinated have to sit out of team activities for five days but can return if they don't have symptoms. Players who aren't vaccinated have to sit out a minimum of 10 days.

Cooper and CeeDee Lamb have formed one of the top receiving tandems in the league this year.

Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns this season, including four catches for 51 yards against the Falcons on Sunday.

Some good news for the Cowboys is the receiver Michael Gallup returned against the Falcons and looked to be at full strength, catching three passes for 42 yards.