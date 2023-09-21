Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs reportedly out for the season with injury

​Cowboys officials confirmed to WFAA that Diggs will be listed on the injury report, but more information was not yet available.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs is reportedly out for the season after suffering a torn ACL at practice, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ed Werder, a longtime Cowboys reporter for ESPN, also reported about Diggs suffering a leg injury at practice Thursday.

Pelissero reported that an MRI had already confirmed that Diggs tore his ACL, an injury that would knock him out for the season. ESPN insider Adam Schefter also reported that Diggs tore his ACL.

Cowboys officials confirmed to WFAA that Diggs will be listed on the injury report and was getting an MRI to learn more. But more details from the team were not yet available.

Werder posted that Diggs "was seen on crutches after practice" and was being evaluated.

According to Werder, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott told reporters after practice: "Couple of you saw him leaving the field. So prayers, hoping for the best. Simple as that."

Diggs is a key cog in the Cowboys' defense, which has locked down opponents through two weeks of action, allowing just 10 total points across two games, including a shutout of the New York Giants in Week 1.

Diggs is also fresh off signing a five-year, $97 million contract in July. The contract included a $21,250,000 signing bonus, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. That made Diggs' max payout more than $104 million.

Diggs made the First-Team All-Pro team in 2021 and is now one of the highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL.

Diggs had17 interceptions in his first three years, which is tied for most in the NFL over that span.

The Cowboys are on the road Sunday with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at 3:25 p.m. Dallas is 12.5-point favorites against the struggling Cardinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.