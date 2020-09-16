Dallas Cowboys to limit stadium capacity to 25% for 2020 home opener, Mike McCarthy says

The Cowboys are one of six NFL teams who will allow fans at games at the beginning of the season. Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy revealed what that would look like.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will allow about 20,000 fans in AT&T Stadium for Sunday's home game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

During a press conference Wednesday, McCarthy said the team will have 25% capacity for their home opener. Owner Jerry Jones hasn't made an official announcement yet.

#Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says during today's press conference that they will have 25% capacity at AT&T Stadium this Sunday, for their home opener against the Falcons.



Owner Jerry Jones hasn't made that announcement yet. But if that holds true, it would mean roughly 20k. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 16, 2020

While the NFL created on-field safety protocols for games, the league is letting all 32 teams make their own decisions on allowing fans inside stadiums.

The Cowboys are one of six teams starting the season with fans in the stands. The other teams are the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

Some teams are planning to allow fans later in the season.

Anyone who attends games at AT&T Stadium who is 10 years and older will be required to wear masks inside and outside the stadium. All tickets will be digital and scanned off fans' mobile devices at entry points.