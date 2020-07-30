Dallas Cowboys say season tickets won't be available for 2020 season

Season ticket holders will be given the option to buy a limited number of single-game tickets, but won't be guaranteed their normal seats.

The Dallas Cowboys say season tickets will not be available for the 2020 season, but are expected to resume in 2021.

Capacity at AT&T Stadium will be limited, the organization says, based on policies related to COVID-19 set by the NFL, government officials, and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Cowboys have not said how limited capacity will be for the season.

Season ticket holders will have the option to purchase a limited number of single-game tickets in 2020. And they will not be guaranteed their normal seats, the Cowboys said.

Those who choose to buy single-game tickets will be sent purchase information at the end of August, according to a release from the team. Purchases will be made via SeatGeek.com.

Season ticket holders who decline the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets, may not be able to purchase any tickets "through the open platform" as the Cowboys say inventory will be limited.

All season ticket holders will retain their tenure, seat location and any other benefits in 2021.

Season-ticket holder will have the first opportunity to buy single-game tickets. pic.twitter.com/biPWBTHVOZ — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 30, 2020

Those who have paid their ticket invoice for 2020, will be able to either apply that as a credit to future purchases or receive a refund to their original form of payment.

The Cowboys say they will add another year to the term of ticket holders' seat option agreements due to the changes to 2020.