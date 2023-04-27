Cowboys draft class: Here's who Dallas picked in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Cowboys addressed several needs in this year's draft.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' 2023 draft class is complete.

For three nights, hundreds of college players dreams of making it to the NFL will come true. Only a select few, however, became Dallas Cowboys.

Here is a look at who the Cowboys have picked:

No. 26 (1): DT Mazi Smith (Michigan)

Smith is a Grand Rapids, Michigan, native who was first team All-Big Ten in 2022 with 48 tackles and 2.5 for a loss in his 14 starts for the Wolverines.

NFL.com measures Smith at 6 feet, 3 inches and 323 pounds. He'll be looking to help bolster the Cowboys defense that had issues stopping the running game in 2022.

No. 58 (2): TE Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan)

With their second pick in the 2023 draft, the Cowboys drafted their second Michigan Wolverine -- and filled a need on the offensive side of the ball after tight end Dalton Schultz signed with the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Schoonmaker was selected to the All-Big Ten third team after a 2022 season in which the Connecticut native caught 35 passed for 41 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 90 (3): LB DeMarvion Overshown (Texas)

Overshown was a semi-finalist for the 2022 Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football, and a two-time All-Big 12 recipient.

The 6-foot-3, 229-pound Overshown had 242 tackles, 9 sacks in his career at Texas.

Overshown is originally from Arp, Texas, and was recruited to UT as a safety, before switching to linebacker for the 2020 season.

No. 129 (4): DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (San Jose St.)

Fehoko, who is measured at 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 276 pounds, is a second cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Fehoko broke out in 2020, garnering first-team All-Mountain West notice with a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. In 2022, Fehoko was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year after accumulating 19 tackles for loss (tied for sixth in the FBS), nine sacks, 69 tackles and two forced fumbles in 12 starts.

No. 169 (5)*: OT Asim Richards (North Carolina)

Richards started all 13 games at left tackle in 2021 and all 14 games at that spot in 2022 to garner third-team All-ACC accolades.

No. 178 (6): CB Eric Scott Jr. (Southern Mississippi)

Dallas traded up to grab Scott. Scott started 11 games in 2021 (20 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups in 12 appearances) and 2022 (27 tackles, two for loss, five pass breakups).

No. 212 (6)*: RB Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State)

Vaughn started all 13 games with Kansas State, and earned first-team Associated Press All-American Honors and second-team All-Big 12 Conference accolades. He ranked eighth in the FBS in 2022 with 1,558 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He also led the FBS with 1,936 all-purpose yards over 14 starts.

No. 244 (7): WR Jalen Brooks (South Carolina)

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Brooks started 12 games for the Gamecocks in 2022, receiving one touchdown and rushing another, but didn't play against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl for what South Carolina coach Shane Beamer described as an off-field issue.

*These picks are designated as compensatory selections.

In the offseason, Dallas traded one of its 2023 fifth round picks to Houston for Brandin Cooks (No. 161 overall), another 2023 fifth round pick for Stephon Gilmore (No. 176 overall) and its sixth round pick to Las Vegas for Johnathan Hankins (No. 204 overall).

