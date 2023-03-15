Cowboys fans reminisce on Zeke's time with Dallas amid his departure from the team

Cowboys fans and media members celebrated Elliott's career with Dallas since he was drafted in 2016.

DALLAS — The Zeke era is officially over in Dallas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement that the team and Ezekiel Elliott agreed to part ways after seven seasons.

The news of Elliott's departure was met with mixed feelings from fans in North Texas.

The electronic billboard on top of the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco still shows Elliott and his highlights. The banners lining the road show his face and the Cowboys' merchandise store still has his jersey for sale.

"I don't know what to say, I'm at a loss for words," said longtime Cowboys fan Brandon Carter.

"It's gonna be a tough day for the Cowboys today," said another fan.

Elliott has been a staple of the Cowboys offense and a fan favorite since he was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2016 draft.

While Zeke's future had been in question even at the start of last season, Wednesday's news was still a surprise to many. Many fans may not have realized that he played his last down with Dallas in the Jan. 22, 2023, playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"This is news to me. I'm gonna text my wife. She's a big Cowboys fan too," said Carter.

WFAA met with fans outside The Star in Frisco, which is the home of the Cowboys' team headquarters. Some said it was time to "let go" and others were appreciative of everything he's done.

People often forget he was offensive rookie of the year and overall rookie of the year for the 2016-2017 season. Elliott's tenure started with another young star in Dak Prescott.

"That tandem hasn't won us a Super Bowl. If it means breaking that tandem up, so be it," said Cowboys superfan Stoney Kersh.

This last season Elliott saw career lows in yards, attempts and rushing averages. And frankly, that is what is fresh in the minds of many fans.

WFAA asked Kersh where Elliott ranks among Cowboys greats.

"They're a good team, but they haven't won. When they win a Super Bowl and become a legend that's when you can go and be in the Ring of Honor," Kersh said.

Fans and media members also took to Twitter to remember Zeke's time with the Cowboys -- and to also give thanks.

Its a sad day hearing the news about Zeke today. I understand the business part of the game, but he’s been a good part of my family the past 7 years. My daughters favorite player. He always gave 100% on the field and wish him all the best! Zeeekkkeee #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/W6A6EoBnin — Mike Tag (@mtag1993) March 15, 2023

Best of luck for the future @EzekielElliott, always rooting for you no matter where you go! Unfortunately things couldn’t work out in Dallas, but I’m so glad I got a chance to meet & hang with you there! Zeke is so cool & awesome guy to be around! All the best 21💙💪💪 pic.twitter.com/2BYNMvobtj — Maanav Gupta (@MGSportsTalk) March 15, 2023

Dak and Zeke. 2016 rookie year. Where does the time go? pic.twitter.com/8A3Gag2Xi8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 15, 2023

Zeke will always be one of my favorite Cowboys. Thankful I got to watch him play.



pic.twitter.com/s86nRWmYAK — Kevin (@Daboys_22) March 15, 2023

I was at VR when you first walked through the lobby! To say I will miss 21 is an understatement! My Sundays won’t be the same. @EzekielElliott you will always be one of my fav Cowboys EVER! We will rep you forever lil bro! Thank you Zeke! #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/ltTrpUkdc5 — Big Rob (@bigtallrob) March 15, 2023